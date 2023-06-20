The head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) will visit Rabat on 22 and 23 June. He will meet his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita. Economic relations and migration cooperation will be at the centre of discussions, as will recent developments in the region.

Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis' trip follows a visit to Bern by his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita in December 2021. Building on the good relations that unite Switzerland and Morocco, a joint declaration covering all the areas of cooperation that the two countries wish to develop – the economy, new technologies, science and sustainable development – was signed on that occasion.

This declaration has already led to a number of concrete results. In November 2022, for example, the head of the FDFA signed a bilateral treaty on climate cooperation between Switzerland and Morocco on the sidelines of COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh.

Morocco is a major host and transit country on the migration route between sub-Sahara Africa and Europe. With this in mind, the two countries are continuing to strengthen their dialogue on migration.

Morocco's economic dynamism, political stability and involvement in major international and regional organisations (UN, League of Arab States and African Union) make it an important partner for Switzerland at global level in the Middle East and Africa. Regional developments of common interest, in particular the prospects for an electoral process in Libya, will be on the agenda of discussion between Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis and his counterpart Nasser Bourita.

In addition to the members of his official delegation, the Head of the FDFA will be accompanied by National Councillors Michel Matter and Benjamin Roduit.