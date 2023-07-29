On Friday 28 July 2023, Swedish Ambassador to Zambia, Mr. Johan Hallenborg, visited Congolese refugees at Mantapala Settlement in Nchelenge District, Luapula Province.

The Swedish Ambassador, accompanied by UNHCR Representative in Zambia, Ms. Preeta Law, visited several projects, had the opportunity to hear from Congolese refugees in the settlement and planted nursery trees.

The refugees shared their opinions and experiences with the Swedish Ambassador and his delegation.

Mantapala is home to nearly 8,000 Congolese refugees, who fled the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) during the influx of 2018.

“I admire the refugees for their resilience and hope and commend the UNHCR and its partners for their hard work and dedication to refugees despite the many challenges. Sweden has for a long-time supported refugees by contributing to UNHCR’s global budget, and Sweden is UNHCR’s largest provider of multi-year unearmarked funding,” said Ambassador Hallenborg.

UNHCR’s Representative described the Ambassador’s visit as a demonstration of exemplification of Sweden’s commitment to supporting refugees and other forcibly displaced people.

Sweden is one of UNHCR’s top donors globally, whose flexible funding provides protection and life-saving support vital support to millions of refugees around the world.

Zambia currently hosts 88,033 refugees and other persons of concern living in three refugee settlements and in urban areas.