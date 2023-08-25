Sweden secure historic top spot; World champions Spain soar into second; Morocco are biggest climbers

The recently concluded ninth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ saw Spain rewrite the history books, with their maiden world crown also resulting in a stunning jump in the FIFA/Coca Cola Women’s World Ranking (2nd, up 4). Indeed, La Roja could have even clinched pole position had they not missed out on the 35 points at stake in their heavy 4-0 defeat to Japan in their final group-stage game.

As a result, it is Sweden who sit at the top of the pile for the first time ever (1st, up 2). The Scandinavians dethrone the USA (3rd, down 2), whom they squeezed past in the round of 16 before ultimately being edged out in the semis and then recovering to overcome joint hosts Australia in the match for third place.

As for the Matildas (11th, down 1), they pay the price for their defeat in that tussle for the final podium place and are the only side to drop out of the top ten in this edition of the ranking. Meanwhile, quarter-finalists Japan (8th, up 3) move in the opposite direction to reclaim their spot amongst the leading pack.

The other movers in the top ten of the global standings are risers the Netherlands (7th, up 2) and fallers Germany (6th, down 4), who failed to progress beyond the group stage for the first time at the finals. Elsewhere, Canada (10th, down 3) also suffer the consequences of their early exit.

Click HERE (https://apo-opa.info/462784z) to view the complete ranking.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking will be published on 15 December 2023

Leader Sweden (up 2 ranks)

Moves into top 10 1 (Japan – 11 to 8)

Moves out of top 10 1 (Australia – 10 to 11)

Matches played in total 131

Most matches played Spain (9 matches)

Biggest move by points Morocco (up 104.22 points)

Biggest move by ranks Morocco (up 14 ranks)

Biggest drop by points Germany (down 73.89 points)

Biggest drop by ranks Equatorial Guinea (down 9 ranks)

Newly ranked teams None

Teams that are no longer ranked Madagascar, American Samoa

