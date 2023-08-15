The Swahili version of Volume One of The Governance of China by Chinese President Xi Jinping was launched at a seminar on Monday.

Experts and scholars from China and Kenya present at the seminar said that the book reflects Xi's strategy for governing the country and provides useful references for developing countries including Kenya by introducing China's development achievements and experiences.

The publication of the Swahili version is an important achievement of the cooperation between the publishing and translation circles of the two countries, serving as a vivid example of bilateral exchange and mutual learning of the experiences on state governing.

Experts said that the publication of the book will help African readers understand the historical backgrounds and cultural roots of China's path of development, the governing philosophy of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese wisdom about building a better world.

As this year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of China-Kenya diplomatic relations, both sides will take this event as an opportunity to deepen people-to-people exchanges, promote traditional friendship and contribute to the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Kenya, said the participants.

The Swahili version of the first volume of The Governance of China was jointly translated and published by China's Foreign Languages Press and the Kenya Literature Bureau, a state agency in the Kenyan Ministry of Education.

The first volume of the book has so far been published in 37 languages, covering more than 180 countries and regions.

Monday's event was attended by about 500 people from all walks of life.