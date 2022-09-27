South Africa-based designer and supplier of clean energy solutions for domestic&industrial markets, Sustain Power, has confirmed its sponsorship of this year’s edition of the African Energy Week (AEW) (https://AECWeek.com/) conference and exhibition – Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas sector which will take place from October 18 – 21 in Cape Town. As a sponsor, Sustain Power will have access to exclusive networking sessions where the company will highlight the role its innovative gas and renewable energy solutions have and continue to play in driving socioeconomic development and making energy poverty history across the continent by 2030.

Sustain Power has been instrumental in boosting the continent’s energy access and driving industrialization through the development, provision and use of innovative biogas, landfill gas and natural gas-powered generation solutions. Despite being a relatively new company, Sustain Power has made significant progress across the continent, with the firm’s growth and expansion agenda set to drive even more project developments in 2022 and beyond.

At a time when Africa is seeking to accelerate the exploitation of its 620 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves to provide energy access to the over 600 million people currently living in energy poverty, companies such as Sustain Power have and will continue to be crucial for improving energy security and driving long-term, sustainable socioeconomic development. While global stakeholders continue to push for the immediate end to fossil fuel utilization, Africa has been adamant in the role natural gas will play in the continent’s energy future. Gas-to-power, representing a relatively cheap and widely available power generation solution, is the key for making energy poverty history by 2030, and as such, companies such as Sustain Power have a critical role to play.

“The Chamber is honored to host Sustain Power as a sponsor at AEW 2022, where serious discussions around the role the continent’s gas and innovative solutions such as combined heat and power play in addressing energy poverty and driving economic growth will take center stage,” states NJ Ayuk, the Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

As a sponsor at the continent’s premier event for the oil and gas sector, Sustain Power will take on a central role in any and all discussions about Africa’s gas sector. In addition to strengthening dialogue, Sustain Power’s sponsorship will enable the company to expand its footprint across Africa’s burgeoning gas market, as the energy firm takes advantage of the numerous networking, deal signing and dialogue opportunities present at AEW 2022.

“We are looking forward to the discussions that will be driven by Sustain Power and other high-level organizations active across Africa’s high-potential gas market,” Ayuk continues.

Contact:

For sales related inquiries please contact sales@aecweek.com

For attendance related inquiries contact registration@aecweek.com

For speaker related inquiries contact speakers@aecweek.com

For media related inquiries contact media@aecweek.com.

About AEW 2022:

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.