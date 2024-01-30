In the middle of Annur camp, in north-east Nigeria, a lone tree stands as a stark reminder of a devastating inferno. Its charred bark tells a haunting tale that traces back to 8 March 2023, a date that is etched in the memories of Annur’s residents. On that day, their world was abruptly plunged into chaos as flames devoured their homes and all their belongings. Now, the community is starting to recover, with help from an NRC project.

Annur camp was home to over 100 families, most of whom had fled from the nearby area of Marte nearly eight years earlier. It was a settlement made up of structures built with tarpaulin.

All the basic amenities that the residents needed were within reach around their small community. Having fled their homes due to the encroachment of non-state armed groups, they had become heavily reliant on humanitarian aid, with some struggling to secure sporadic employment to sustain their families.

Then came the fire. Caused by stray sparks from a welding machine, it raged through the camp, leaving the residents with nothing, They lost their shelters, clothing, water supply, and the food they had painstakingly saved. For many, the clothes on their backs were all that remained.

“We were unable to get anything from our home. The whole camp was razed to the ground in under 25 minutes. We were scared and some have been greatly scarred by the accident,” says Halla Mohammed who, with his wife Halimah, told us of their experience.

In the aftermath, the residents embarked on the daunting task of constructing makeshift shelters using dried leaves and woven thatch known as zanna. The camp once again became their haven, a place they could call home, albeit far removed from the communities they once knew.

"We put together makeshift shelters with zanna, and we used tarpaulin to cover the tops,” recounts camp leader Shettima.

However, their ordeal was far from over. The fires had struck just before the rainy season, and when the rains came, leaking shelters became another challenge.

“We would stay awake as long as the rains fell because all our shelters were leaking. Sometimes, we had to cram many people inside, making it very uncomfortable for us,” recalls Shettima.

To compound their hardships, their water source, located right in front of the camp, was also destroyed in the fire.

Green shoots of recovery