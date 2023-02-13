The Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum continues to be committed to supporting the positive activities of the Indonesian people in Sudan, including increasing student capacity in the field of literacy.

Related to this, on Friday (10/2) PF. Pensosbud, Mr. Musurifun Lajawa representing the Indonesian Ambassador attended and gave a speech at the El-Nilein Festival at Sobir-Ind Resto and Café.

This year's El-Nilein Festival has the theme "Visual Literacy to Visualize the World" which focuses on introducing literacy visualization through various events such as poetry readings, live podcasts, monologue short story stages and sharing sessions.

On this occasion, Mr. Musurifun conveyed the urgency of "literacy" for the community, especially students as the vanguard of eradicating hoaxes in this digital era. Mastery of literacy is an important provision for students not only to be able to sort and choose the right information but also to produce quality literacy products.

For this reason, the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum will encourage skills improvement in the field of digital literacy, including through journalism training for Indonesian people in the first half of this year.