As part of the project “Art Training Program - Amigurumi,” implemented by Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA), Amigurumi courses were held for 15 women in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, for two weeks.

In Sudan, the long-term economic crisis has led to an increase in unemployment in the society, especially among young people. Especially vocational and handicrafts training programs organized for young people and women both support women’s employment and play a major role in coping with the mental health problems caused by unemployment.

TİKA holds hairdressing, tailoring, cooking, baking, information technology, and handicrafts courses in Sudan every year in order to help women enter into a profession, earn income, and contribute to their families’ finances.

As part of the project “Art Training Program - Amigurumi,” another vocational training project implemented by TİKA in this field, Amigurumi courses were held for 15 women at Yunus Emre Institute in Khartoum for two weeks.