The Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum, in collaboration with the Sudanese Sharia Economic Community (MES), has facilitated business contacts and the participation of 2 Sudanese business people in organizing the Craft Arts Tourism, Trade and Investment Exhibition and Business Match organized by the DI Yogyakarta Regional Government on 17 s.d. November 20, 2022.

On this occasion, Sudanese businesses took part in a series of activities, including visiting exhibition stands, business matching, aira fashion on the spot, craft fun ground, Jogja craft tour and visits to several historical tourist destinations in Yogyakarta. Sudanese businessmen greatly admire the craftsmanship of the Indonesian MSME actors on display, including clothing designed by 80 famous Indonesian designers and various handicrafts.

The presence of Sudanese businessmen at the exhibition was enthusiastically welcomed by the DI Yogyakarta Regional Government and also the exhibitors. Apart from Sudanese businessmen, a number of other foreign businessmen, including Yemen and Oman were also present at the exhibition.

Through the participation of Sudanese businessmen, it is hoped that they will be able to encourage increased cooperation between Indonesia and Sudan, especially in the creative economy industry sector and be able to provide benefits, especially for artisans and SMEs of the two countries.