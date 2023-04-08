“I urge the authorities to ensure that the rights of the people to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are fully respected and that security forces are clearly instructed to respond to demonstrations in line with human rights laws and standards. We must not see a repeat of the use of unnecessary, disproportionate force.”

The High Commissioner urged all sides to work together to overcome obstacles on security sector reform and to avoid any further delays in the signing of the political agreement. The High Commissioner also stressed the need to ensure that the strong human rights commitments set out in the Political Framework Agreement remain central to the final agreement, including in relation to credible and inclusive transitional justice and accountability processes. He called on non-signatories to the Political Framework Agreement to join the political process, stressing the need for a more inclusive process that will address the concerns of all sectors of society.

In December last year, a Political Framework Agreement was signed between civilian leaders and the military in Sudan, as a first step towards the restoration of a civilian-led Government. A final political agreement was expected to be signed on 1 April, then postponed to 6 April, but it remains pending as disagreements persist regarding key security and military reforms.

“As I had said during my visit to Sudan in November, the country is at a decisive juncture. Much work has been done and many positive steps taken towards the signature of a final agreement – all efforts must now be made to get the political transition back on the right path,” the High Commissioner said.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Saturday expressed alarm at the current tense situation in Sudan. Türk renewed his plea to all sides to set aside entrenched positions and personal interests, to focus on the common interests of the Sudanese people by redoubling efforts towards restoration of a civilian-led Government.

© Press Release 2022

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.