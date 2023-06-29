The International Committee of the Red Cross on Wednesday facilitated the release of 125 soldiers of the Sudanese Armed Forces held by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in its role as neutral intermediary and following a request by the parties to the conflict.

ICRC teams transported the released soldiers, including 44 wounded soldiers, by bus from Khartoum to Wad Madani.

“This positive step means that families will be celebrating Eid-al Adha with their loved ones. We stand ready to act as a neutral intermediary for the release of detainees from all side to the conflict whenever requested,” said Jean Christophe Sandoz, ICRC’s head of delegation in Sudan.

On 26 June, the ICRC also facilitated the release of 14 wounded people detained in Al Fasher, Darfur. The ICRC has been working with the parties to the conflict for the evacuation of people wounded by weapons.

Through its dialogue with all parties to the conflict, the ICRC’s role is to ensure that humanitarian principles are respected and that detainees are treated with humanity throughout the release and transfer process. ICRC teams also assessed the health of the detainees and confirmed that they were fit to travel.