Together with the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) launched this week a community kitchen in Al Fashir, North Darfur, Sudan.

The project aims to provide food to 3,000 displaced people living in several schools in the city.

The kitchen will serve two meals per day until the end of this month to address the needs of the most vulnerable communities.

“The ongoing hostilities in Sudan have resulted in thousands of displaced families who rely on their relatives and humanitarian aid for their basic needs. Most are without sources of income and face a gap in meeting their food needs with limited daily work opportunities for survival,” said Teresia Nyutu, the ICRC Economic and Security Coordinator in Sudan.

Efforts are being made to expand such a project to include other conflict-affected populations in the country, where delivering supplies poses significant challenges.

Last month, more than 10,500 displaced people in Darfur and Al Jazeera state received food assistance and household items from ICRC and SRCS.