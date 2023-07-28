The European Union is appalled by the brutality and total disregard shown by the warrying parties towards civilians in the conflict in Sudan, raging for more than 100 days. Over 1 100 people, among them 435 children, are known to have been killed, and another 12 000 injured. More than 3 million people have been displaced and sexual and gender-based violence is prevalent.

The situation in Darfur is of particular concern. The accounts of survivors echo the horrors of the grave violations against the people of Darfur 20 years ago. We cannot let history repeat itself: Leaders need to know that the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court is already investigating crimes on the ground.

The EU is at the forefront of efforts by the international community to deliver humanitarian assistance to the victims of the conflict. But this assistance can only be effective if safe, timely, and unhindered access for humanitarian operations is guaranteed by all stakeholders at all times and irrespective of a ceasefire.

Today, we are hosting in Brussels representatives of the Sudanese people from a wide range of political perspectives and civil society, providing them with a platform to discuss among themselves ideas on how to shape a peaceful and prosperous future for the people of Sudan. This event materialises the EU’s contribution to collective regional and international efforts, under the leadership of the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), to stop the fighting, secure access of humanitarian assistance and resume the transition to democracy and civilian rule. The legitimate aspirations of the 2018/2019 revolution have to be met and their realisation remain the focus of our engagement.

The EU stands ready to consider the use of all means at its disposal, including restrictive measures, to contribute to putting an end to the conflict and encourage peace.