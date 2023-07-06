As the armed conflict in Sudan enters its third month, the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) has so far moved more than 1,520 tonnes of vital food, relief items and medical supplies into the country by ship and by air.

To date, SRCS has received over 20 international flights and two shipments of aid.

The SRCS, supported by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and partner National Societies, has been able to import and distribute food, essential household items and much needed medical supplies to the most vulnerable families across the country, including in Khartoum. This also includes supporting the distribution of 1,285 tonnes of food provided by the World Food Programme.

SRCS Secretary General, Aida Elsayed, said:

“With 40,000 volunteers in 18 branches around the country, SRCS is the largest humanitarian organization on the ground in Sudan. We are working across both sides of the conflict in full compliance with Red Cross Red Crescent Fundamental Principles and Code of Conduct, including distributing food supplies into Khartoum where many people have been cut off for weeks.”

With nearly 2 million people forced to flee the violence, many of them women and children, often with only what they can carry, the SRCS has provided much needed food and water, emergency shelter and medical supplies. This includes more than 40,000 meals and food parcels, 24,000 first aid and medical treatments, and 740 wounded persons evacuated.

IFRC Regional Director for Africa, Mohammed Omer Mukhier, said:

“In addition, we have three flights and five shipments of goods in the pipeline, which include cars for the teams and more food, non-food and health items. They are coming from donors including the IFRC, the Red Crescent of the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait Red Crescent, Egyptian Red Crescent, Spanish Red Cross, Swiss Red Cross, and China Red Cross.

“But it’s not enough. Much more is required and more action needs to be taken to grant better access to humanitarian workers. Our appeals are desperately underfunded and as the conflict continues, more people are being forced to move to safety, often with very little to protect them from the approaching rainy season.”

The IFRC has launched two Emergency Appeals in response to this crisis: one to support the Sudanese Red Crescent Society to help people inside Sudan and another to support National Societies in six neighbouring countries welcoming people fleeing the conflict.

Outside Sudan, the presence of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies' staff and volunteers at border points is crucial. They are operating Humanitarian Service Points to provide people fleeing the conflict with essential services such as psychosocial support, first aid, food and support to make contact with family members left behind.