In collaboration with the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has distributed essential food assistance to 1,500 displaced people in Al Manaqil area in Al Jazeera state. The assistance included essential food items such as oil, salt, rice, sugar, and lentils, ensuring the basic needs of these people are covered for the next two months.

Due to the ongoing fighting in Khartoum, a large number of people have been forced to leave their homes and seek shelter in Al Jazeera state and elsewhere. Unfortunately, the living conditions for these displaced people are extremely dire. Abdalla Deng, a 55-year-old man from Khartoum, has been displaced in Al Manaqil. "I had no choice but to leave my home to ensure the safety of myself and my six children. To come here, I had to sell my phone; then I found myself with no money and no means to provide my children with food and meet their basic needs," said Abdalla, one of the beneficiaries of our food assistance.

Recently, the ICRC has also donated medical drugs, consumables, and surgical equipment to two hospitals in Al Jazeera state. These hospitals have faced increased pressure due to the influx of people fleeing from Khartoum.

The ICRC continues to cross frontlines, evacuate the most vulnerable, aid in the transfer of released detainees, support hospitals in and around Khartoum, Darfur, and other parts of Sudan, and help families separated by conflict keep in touch with their loved ones.

In neighboring Chad, the ICRC is supporting health care services as well as helping Sudanese refugees establish contact with their families.