On the occasion of the Donor Conference for Sudan and the Region, which will be held on June 19, France reaffirms its solidarity with the Sudanese people, the leading victims of the continued fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.

To date, France has provided €41.3 million to meet the humanitarian needs of the Sudanese people and Sudanese refugees in neighboring countries in the areas of health, food security, nutrition, hygiene, shelter and care for the victims of sexual violence.

France calls on all the parties to protect civilians and abide by international humanitarian law, and to guarantee safe, full, unhindered access nationwide to ensure that all necessary assistance reaches populations in need. We also call for lifting restrictions on the deployment of humanitarian workers. We applaud the courage of humanitarian workers who are risking their lives to carry out their tasks.

France strongly condemns the continued fighting in Sudan between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. The violence in Darfur i.s particularly troubling, both because of its magnitude and its ethnic aspect.

These clashes represent a dramatic setback for the transition to a civilian government supported by the Sudanese.