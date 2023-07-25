Yesterday marked 100 days since the eruption of war in Sudan, a crisis that turned a dire humanitarian situation into a full-blown catastrophe. It is a devastating situation, with the surging violations increasing the suffering of civilians. Thousands of people have been killed and injured. More than 3.3 million people have fled their homes in search of safer areas, both inside and outside Sudan. Many more remain without the most basic services – water, health care and food.

The humanitarian community remains steadfast in its commitment to support the people of Sudan, making tremendous and brave efforts to provide assistance amid very difficult circumstances.

Yet relief workers are not spared from the horrendous acts of violence and abuse. Humanitarians, including health workers, should never be a target, and it is shocking to receive reports of attacks against them.

Sadly, at least 18 aid workers have been killed and many more injured since the start of the conflict in Sudan. More than two dozen have been detained while some remain unaccounted for. Humanitarian facilities have also been attacked, with at least 50 humanitarian warehouses having been looted, 82 offices ransacked and more than 200 vehicles stolen. The looting of one warehouse in Al Obeid alone in early June left us without food that could have fed 4.4 million people.

The health sector has been devastated. More than 50 attacks on health care have been verified since the violence in Sudan broke out, resulting in 10 deaths and 21 injuries. There were 32 attacks reported on health facilities and 22 targeting health workers.

"I strongly condemn all of these attacks: They must stop so that the humanitarian community can continue to deliver essential aid and stop the further deterioration of the humanitarian situation. All the parties to the conflict must adhere to international humanitarian law and international human rights law, including the protection of all civilians and civilian infrastructure, as well as the unhindered and safe access for humanitarian personnel and supplies across the country."