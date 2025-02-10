The African Association of Energy Journalists and Publishers, AJERAP (www.AJERAP.org) will host a side event at the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria, PETAN’s Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) to officially launch the association on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, in Lagos, Nigeria.

AJERAP is an association of energy journalists and publishers established to promote accurate reportage and analysis of the energy, environment, sustainability, and related sectors from an African perspective.

The official launch of AJERAP, scheduled to be held by noon, will take place at the association's booth Z04, located close to the SAIPEC registration desk. It will include a brief on AJERAP and a ribbon cutting to be witnessed by stakeholders, including prominent industry leaders invited to witness the official launch of the association.

With its headquarters in Banjul, The Gambia, AJERAP has partnered with stakeholders, including investors, organizations, institutions, and governments to deepen and expand reportage and analysis of issues, thus enhancing investment and energy security while tackling energy poverty in the continent.

AJERAP members are from 54 African countries, including Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Angola, Libya, Algeria, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Gambia, Senegal, Mauritania, Mozambique, Tanzania, Egypt, Benin, Cameroun, Côte d’Ivoire, South Sudan, Uganda, Kenya, Niger, among others.

AJERAP MEDIA:

+2347077546660

+27605274930

admin@ajerap.org

www.AJERAP.org