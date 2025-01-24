On 22nd January 2025, Seychelles resident Ambassador in Abu Dhabi, Mr. Gervais Moumou, officially presented his Credentials to His Excellency Mr. Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait, during a formal ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As per the Kuwaiti Protocol, the presentation of Credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs serves as the sole accreditation ceremony for non-resident Ambassadors.

During their meeting, Minister Al-Yahya warmly welcomed Ambassador Moumou and underscored Kuwait’s readiness to collaborate on initiatives that align with the shared priorities of both nations. Ambassador Moumou reaffirmed Seychelles commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and fostering new partnerships for the mutual benefits of the two countries.

The discussions focused on key areas of cooperation, including enhancing tourism exchanges by leveraging Seychelles’ attractions as a premier destination and Kuwait’s growing interest in international tourism. The two sides also explored boosting bilateral trade and investments in sectors such as fisheries, value addition, the blue economy, renewable energy, and financial services, as well as promoting cultural partnerships to strengthen people-to-people connections, and pursuing a visa waiver agreement.

During his accreditation visit, Ambassador Moumou also took the opportunity to meet with members of the Seychellois community residing in Kuwait, reaffirming his dedication to supporting Seychellois citizens living and working abroad.

Seychelles and Kuwait established diplomatic relations in July 1988. This accreditation underscores the mutual dedication of Seychelles and Kuwait to fostering stronger ties and exploring new avenues of cooperation across various sectors, paving the way for a deeper and more dynamic partnership.