Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of South Africa to the Republic of Kazakhstan Kiitumetzi Siipilo Tandeka Matthews.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Alibek Bakaev underscored the significance of advancing Kazakh-South African relations amidst the increasing role of the African continent on the global affairs.

South African Ambassador Matthews expressed confidence in the continued enhancement of mutually beneficial collaboration between Astana and Pretoria.

Both parties delineated plans to broaden comprehensive cooperation and reviewed the schedule of forthcoming visits and events at the high and highest levels.