On behalf of the members of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM) (www.SECAM.org), I would like to, with great sorrow and pain while, at the same time, with the hope of the resurrection, announce that His Eminence Richard Kuuia Cardinal BAAWOBR, President of SECAM, rendered his noble soul to the Lord, yesterday, Sunday, 27th November, 2022, at the Rome’s Gemelli Hospital.

After almost two months of hospitalization in the Santo Spirito Hospital in Rome, Cardinal Richard was transferred on Saturday, 15th October, 2022, to the Agostino Gemelli University Hospital/ Policlinic, where he was discharged on Friday, 18th November, 2022. He stayed at the Generalate of the Missionaries of Africa (White Fathers), his religious family in Rome, in order to rest and regain his strength. Surprisingly, his health has deteriorated and he was taken back to the hospital where he was called home to God.

His Eminence, President Richard, who was born in 1959 in Ghana, held positions of substantial responsibility in the Church, serving as the first African Superior General of the Missionaries of Africa (White Fathers); in 2016, he was appointed Bishop of Wa (Ghana); on 27th August 2022, he was created the third Ghanaian-born Cardinal. On 30th July, 2022, he was elected President of the Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM).

In short, the time of his Presidency and in his many Church involvements, we experienced his fraternal and friendship style of living and working. His Eminence was truly a broadminded pastor, a person with great empathy, and above all, a man of God.

The entire Africa, the Islands, and indeed, the universal Church have lost a great and devout churchman, a selfless servant and a good Shepherd.

On behalf of the members of the Church, Family of God in Africa and the Islands, we express our heartfelt condolences to his biological family, to the diocese of Wa, to the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference and to his religious family.

We invite all the members of the Church, Family of God in Africa and the Islands and beyond to pray for our beloved President.

May His Eminence Richard Kuuia Cardinal BAAWOBR rest in the peace of the Lord. Amen.

“… come, you blessed of my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world” Mt 25, 34

Fridolin Cardinal AMBONGO

First Vice-President of SECAM

Archive video B-roll, photos, soundbites and interviews of Cardinal Richard Baawobr in English and French are available for media free of charge and can be used without restriction and without asking for authorization: https://bit.ly/SECAM-PDT