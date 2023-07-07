As South Sudan approaches 12 years of independence, the United Nations family remains committed to working with the South Sudanese people, as well as regional and international partners for sustainable peace and stability.

Independence marks the day in which the country was born. Celebrating this day is a reminder of the sacrifices of one’s ancestors in creating this opportunity for the people of South Sudan, to become the masters of their common destiny. This is an important moment for the history of the nation, as South Sudan faces a critical moment in its transition. It must consolidate its independence by creating a renewed social contract amongst its people and establishing the required political and civic space for its citizens to participate in democratic elections.

In these tasks, The United Nations Mission in South Sudan continues to be your partner for peace. The Mission is protecting civilians, facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid, and supporting the return of displaced families and refugees including returnees from Sudan. Together, with cooperation, partnership, and sustained leadership, a positive change in the lives of the South Sudanese can be achieved.

Happy Independence Day!