At a time when the flaws and follies of its global policy have become more apparent, and in an attempt to ramp up its policy of containment of China, Washington has concocted the provocative visit of House Speaker Pelosi to Taiwan with all its perilous ramifications. The latest act is but a continuation of reckless policies that the US Administration has pursued in the past years in Asia to advance this singular objective.

The latest act is deplorable as it is in contravention of international law; the norms and provisions of State sovereignty; as well as, the “One-China” policy, and the process of Chinese reunification.