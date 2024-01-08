Ministry of Foreign Affairs, People's Democratic Republic of Algeria


Algeria expresses firm condemnation and indignation at the double terrorist attack in the province of Kerman, located in southern Iran, which left dozens of defenseless civilians dead and injured.

In the face of this tragedy, Algeria affirms its full solidarity with the government and people of Iran, offers its condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a prompt recovery for the wounded.

