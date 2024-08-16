The Delegation of the European Union issues the following statement together with the diplomatic missions of the EU Member States in Libya:

The Delegation of the European Union, alongside the diplomatic missions of EU Member States in Libya, join UNSMIL expressing deep concern over the recent unilateral actions taken by Libyan political actors and institutions across the country.

Such actions exacerbate existing tensions, deepen institutional divisions, and impede progress toward national reconciliation.

At this critical moment, we urge all Libyan stakeholders to prioritise the interests of Libya and its citizens over individual or factional agendas in full accordance with the Libyan Political Agreement, its amendments, and relevant UN Security Council resolutions. This is a time that demands dialogue, compromise, and de-escalation.

The EU reaffirms its steadfast support for the United Nations' efforts to facilitate an inclusive Libyan-led political process. We call on UNSMIL to initiate a process that safeguards Libya's sovereignty, unity, and stability, restoring legitimacy to its institutions through national elections.