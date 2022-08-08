The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat strongly condemns the continued air strike attacks by Israel on Gaza that have killed more than 30 Palestinian civilians, including 6 children.

The Chairperson reiterates that targeting of civilians and the continued illegal occupation by Israeli security forces of the Occupied Territories, are in stark violation of international law, and complicate the search for a just and lasting solution.

The Chairperson reaffirms the unwavering support of the African Union with the Palestinian people in their legitimate quest for an independent and sovereign State with East Jerusalem as it's capital.

The Chairperson further calls for the urgent need of renewed and genuine international efforts to find a just and lasting solution based on the right of the existence of two States, Israel and Palestine, within the framework of relevant existing African Union and United Nations commitments.