The African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights (ACHPR) extends its deepest condolences on the passing of His Excellency Dr. Hage G. Geingob, the President of the Republic of Namibia, on 4 February 2024.

As the Country Rapporteur for Namibia, I join the ACHPR in mourning the loss of a distinguished leader, visionary statesman, and advocate for human rights. President Geingob's passing is an immense loss not only for Namibia but also for the African continent as a whole.

President Geingob was a prominent human rights defender who was pivotal in advancing human rights, democracy, and socio-economic development in Namibia. His unwavering commitment to the principles enshrined in the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights has been a guiding light for the nation and an inspiration to us all.

As we mourn the loss of this distinguished leader, it is fitting to celebrate his remarkable achievements and contributions during his tenure. The enduring legacy of President Geingob, as a pan-African leader, shaped by his unwavering fight against colonialism and apartheid, guarantees that his name will resonate whenever the specter of colonialism is raised. His exemplary activism, particularly in challenging South Africa's white-minority apartheid regime, serves as a beacon for both present and future generations, marking him as an influential leader.

Furthermore, under President Geingob's leadership, Namibia has made significant strides in promoting and protecting human rights and ensuring equal opportunities for all its citizens. His dedication to inclusive governance, participatory democracy, and the rule of law has been instrumental in fostering a society that upholds the rights and dignity of every individual. President Geingob's legacy extends beyond his national borders. He advocated for regional integration, peace, and security in Africa. His contributions to the African Union and other regional bodies have been invaluable in advancing the human rights agenda and promoting sustainable development across the continent.

The ACHPR would particularly like to express its gratitude for President Geingob’s invaluable support in facilitating the practical realization of my mandate as a Country Rapporteur to the Republic of Namibia, where I closely monitor the protection and promotion of human rights. His dedication to adhering to the commitments of the Republic of Namibia was evident during the warmly welcomed and facilitated Promotional Mission that I conducted in the country from 12 to 16 June 2023. Additionally, as a Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Women in Africa of the ACHPR, I commend His Excellency's commitment to the cause of women, notably demonstrated through the ratification of the Maputo Protocol, the adoption of progressive legislation that safeguards women's rights, and Namibia being ranked 8th in the Global Gender Gap, and 1st in Africa.

During this time of mourning, our thoughts and prayers are with President Geingob's family, the Government of Namibia, and its people. We stand in solidarity with the nation as it remembers and celebrates the life of a remarkable leader who dedicated his life to serving his country and the African continent.

President Hage G. Geingob's vision, leadership, and commitment to human rights will continue to inspire us in our work. May his soul rest in eternal peace.