International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC)


With great sadness, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) confirms the death of Bashir Shuaib, a volunteer with the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS). 

Bashir was killed while on official first aid duties with the SRCS on 23 May. We send our deepest condolences to his family and colleagues.  

Bashir Shuaib is the third SRCS volunteer to have died while on duty over the last two months. His death brings to 21 the number of Red Cross and Red Crescent volunteers and staff killed while on duty worldwide this year. 

The IFRC strongly condemns violence and demands humanitarian workers be respected and protected under all circumstances. They are #NotATarget.

