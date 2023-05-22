Today—as we celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and Angola—we reflect on the shared values that bind our partnership. And together, we renew our commitment to achieving our shared vision for the world—one that is more peaceful, secure, and democratic for all.

Our two countries are working together to achieve that vision. We’ve stepped up to tackle global challenges like climate change and to bolster peace, prosperity, and cooperation across the Atlantic region. And, Angola and the United States are expanding our economic cooperation—including pursuing additional investments through the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment to build quality, sustainable infrastructure that connects Angola to global markets.

The United States will also continue to stand with the Angolan government and people to promote greater peace and stability in the region and strengthen democratic institutions, root out corruption, and form an inclusive political process.

I look forward to deepening the partnership between our nations—and friendship between our people—as we forge a better future.