The United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) welcomes the two unilateral ceasefires by the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over the Eid holidays and stresses the need for both forces to maintain them.

At the same time, the RSF and allied militias remain accountable for violence against civilians, rape and looting in the areas they control, including in Khartoum, and ethnically targeted violence against civilians in Darfur.

The SAF remains accountable for attacks in civilian populated areas, including aerial bombardments of residential areas in Khartoum.

Under international law, warring parties are responsible for the protection of civilians in areas under their control.

May Eid al-Adha be a reminder that the violence must stop. Civilians should be able to live in peace and not at the violent whims of warring parties. These parties should be reminded that the world is watching and accountability for crimes committed during wartime will be pursued.