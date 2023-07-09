UNSMIL welcomes the decision announced by the Presidential Council to establish a High Financial Oversight Committee to address fundamental issues of transparency in the spending of public funds and fair distribution of resources.

The Mission commends the President of Presidential Council Mohammad Al Mnefi and all Libyan stakeholders who have worked tirelessly to facilitate agreement on this mechanism. The Mission also takes note of the political consensus that was secured and reflected in the membership comprising nominees by the House of Representatives, the High Council of State, the Government of National Unity, the Libyan National Army, the Central Bank of Libya, the National Audit Bureau, the Administrative Control Authority, the National Oil Corporation and the Presidential Council.

This inclusive approach will help facilitate a level-playing field for all candidates in the elections, as well as transparent spending of public funds and equitable distribution of national resources.

The consensus-based initiative should set an example for Libyan leaders and institutions to address all contentious issues pertaining to the life of the Nation.