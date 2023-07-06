United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL)


UNSMIL has become aware of a fabricated story that is circulating in local and regional news networks about an alleged plan to announce a roadmap to elections in Libya by SRSG Abdoulaye Bathily. 

The fake news is part of an ongoing disinformation campaign to mislead the Libyan people. UNSMIL urges all media networks and social media influencers to rely on the Mission's official website and social media channels for accurate and authentic news and announcements.

During his recent briefing to the Security Council, SRSG Bathily emphasized his intention to intensify negotiations through constructive engagement with all stakeholders and relevant institutions, including the HoR and HCS, to facilitate an inclusive and transparent settlement of the most contentious issues in the draft electoral laws prepared by the 6+6,  to ensure these draft laws are implementable and lead to the holding of successful elections.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).