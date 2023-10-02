Following his visit to Derna on 16 September and his interaction with many Libyans, including people of the areas affected by the floods in eastern Libya, relevant local and national authorities, and Libya’s international partners, SRSG Abdoulaye Bathily is concerned about the emergence of unilateral and competing initiatives from various Libyan actors and institutions on the reconstruction of Derna and other flood-affected areas. These unilateral efforts are counterproductive, deepen the existing divisions in the country, impede reconstruction efforts, and are at odds with the outpouring of solidarity, support and national unity shown by Libyan people from all corners of the country in response to the crisis.

A unified national mechanism is required to effectively and efficiently take forward the reconstruction efforts in the flood-affected areas. The reconstruction process should proceed, speedily, based on a credible, independent, and objective assessment of the damage and needs, professionally determined cost estimates, and transparent contracting and procurement processes. The Libyan people have expressed their concerns about arbitrary cost estimates and unilateral reconstruction initiatives announced without transparency and buy-in from all relevant authorities and stakeholders.

UNSMIL calls on all relevant Libyan national and local authorities and Libya’s international partners to facilitate agreement on a unified and coordinated Libyan national mechanism to direct the recovery and reconstruction efforts and to ensure transparency and accountability, based on an objective assessment of the situation and needs on the ground. The example of the High Financial Committee shows that Libyan leaders and institutions can come together to take important decisions and address issues of national concern, including through existing platforms.

SRSG Abdoulaye Bathily urges Libya’s leaders to rise above divisions and come together to agree on a unified response to the reconstruction needs. The impact of Storm Daniel also underscores the imperative to expedite negotiations on breaking the political stalemate. The SRSG therefore looks forward to receiving the revised draft electoral laws, and to facilitating an urgent discussion among the main Libyan stakeholders to reach a political settlement of all contested issues and agree on a pathway to elections in keeping with the aspirations of the Libyan people.