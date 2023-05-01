The Trilateral Mechanism (African Union, Inter-governmental Authority on Development and United Nations) calls on Generals Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Daglo “Hemedti” to agree to another extension of the 72-hour ceasefire and ensure its full implementation by the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.
As the people of Sudan urgently need a humanitarian pause, the Trilateral Mechanism urges the parties of the conflict to respect the ceasefire, to protect civilians and to refrain from attacks on civilian populated areas, schools, and healthcare facilities. All parties must remind their fighters of their obligations under international law.
This ceasefire would also pave the way for talks between both sides towards the establishment of a permanent cessation of hostilities.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS).