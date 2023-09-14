On behalf of the African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org), I extend our deepest sympathies to the communities impacted by Mediterranean storm Daniel in Libya. This storm has resulted in a significant loss of life and widespread devastation, most notably in the worst hit city of Derna.

Libya is a nation already facing many challenges. Sadly, the escalating number of deaths, reportedly now close to 5,300, and 10,000 missing persons—due to the collapse of upstream dams—emphasises the need for urgent reconstruction to protect lives and secure livelihoods.

It is important that as an international development community, we come together to support Libya in expediting the recovery and reconstruction of the affected regions. The African Development Bank Group will do everything in its capacity to support the communities in Libya that are grappling with this tragedy.

We offer our condolences to the families mourning their loved ones. May God give them the fortitude they need at this difficult time.

