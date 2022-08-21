The Secretary General strongly condemns the terrorist attack on the Hayat hotel in Mogadishu on 19 August. He expresses his deep condolences to the families of the victims as well as the Government and people of Somalia. He also wishes a swift recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General reiterates the solidarity of the United Nations with the Government and the people of Somalia in their fight against terrorism and their march towards peace.

Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General