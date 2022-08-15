The Secretary-General strongly condemns the terrorist attack against the Malian Armed Forces in Tessit, Ansongo region, on 7 August, which resulted in a high number of casualties and loss of life. He expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and the people of Mali, who continue to pay a high price in their continued fight against terrorism. He wishes a swift recovery to those injured.

The Secretary-General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations, including through MINUSMA, to support efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability in Mali.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General