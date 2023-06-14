President Ramkalawan, as part of his State visit in Maldives, held various discussions with various senior government officials and visited tourism establishments as part of his tour of the island nation.

Amongst some of the high-level officials President Ramkalawan met with were the Vice-President of the Republic of Maldives, His Excellency Hon. Faisal Naseem, the Speaker of the Parliament of the Maldives, His Excellency Hon. Mohamed Nasheed and the Maldivian Minister for Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Hon. Abdulla Shahid.

Whilst visiting tourism establishments, the President took the opportunity to visit and interact with the two young Seychellois currently undergoing work-based training at Waldorf Astoria, Maldives; Mr. Samuel Marie and Ms. Naomi Payet. Mr Marie and Ms Payet are on the ‘Fitir’ program by Hilton Labriz Silhouette and were the two top participants from their cohorts nominated for the internship. The President and the First Lady also met with Ms Serena Mangroo a Seychelloise currently working in the Maldives for the past five years.

The President also visited the Trans Maldivian Airways seaplane operation which is the world’s largest seaplane fleet. This was an opportunity for him to view their full operation and experience first-hand how the seaplane inter-island transfers are done in the Maldives and discuss possibilities of exchange.

Accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr Sylvestre Radegonde, President Ramkalawan also toured various island resorts and held discussion on sustainable tourism practices being implemented by the Maldives.