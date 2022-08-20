The State of Qatar participated today in the opening ceremony of the National, Inclusive and Sovereign Dialogue in Chad, in the presence of HE President of the Transitional Military Council of the Republic of Chad Lt Gen Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, and the participation of the political-military movements that signed the Doha Peace Agreement, as well as the internal opposition.

The delegation of the State of Qatar participating in the opening ceremony was headed by HE Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Misnad, National Security Adviser to HH the Amir with the participation of HE Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ahmed bin Hassan Al-Hammadi, and the accompanying delegation.

In the speech of the State of Qatar at the ceremony, HE the National Security Adviser to HH the Amir affirmed the State of Qatar's support for the inclusive national reconciliation in Chad in order for the Chadian people to enjoy security and stability, wishing all success to the National, Inclusive and Sovereign Dialogue.