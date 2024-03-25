Paul Eardley-Taylor – responsible for Standard Bank’s oil and gas sector coverage activities in Southern Africa – will speak at the upcoming Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2024 forum in Paris.

As Africa’s largest lender by assets, Standard Bank plays a critical role in financing Africa’s capital-intensive energy projects, featuring a balanced portfolio across oil and gas, power generation, renewable energy and mining sectors. The bank contributed $485 million to the financing of TotalEnergies’ $15-billion Mozambique LNG facility, set to generate billions in LNG export revenues for the local economy and up to 10,000 direct jobs by 2025. In Uganda, Standard Bank is currently evaluating the decision to invest $120 million in the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, which could transform the country by bringing its 1.4 billion barrels of economically recoverable reserves to market.

Standard Bank is also one of the largest investors in Africa’s green energy. Last October, the bank announced plans to launch a $1-billion green energy fund and is on track to exceed its 2026 target of providing between R250-R300 billion to support Africa’s energy transition, having already mobilized R105 billion since 2022. In addition, Standard Bank has expressed interest in accelerating investment in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Zambia – two of Africa’s fastest-growing mining markets – with a view to facilitating the extraction and development of transition minerals.