As part of UNSMIL’s efforts to engage all stakeholders, including political actors, major institutions, elders, cultural components, women and youth, on the solution to Libya’s protracted crisis, SRSG Abdoulaye Bathily met today with more than 20 western security actors and representatives of armed formations.

SRSG Bathily urged them to fulfil their duty to establish peace and stability in Libya, heal wounds, and rebuild the country. Libya is for all Libyans, he said, and must not be held hostage by any group or individuals.

SRSG Bathily actively listened to the concerns and views of the participating security actors on the way forward. They demanded a more inclusive political process that would lead to sustainable solutions to the crisis in Libya.

After 13 years of conflict and instability in Libya, the SRSG said, the people of Libya deserve a better life. It is time to embrace a vision where the young people of this country reach their full potential.

UNSMIL has been mandated by the Security Council, SRSG Bathily facilitates a Libyan-led and -owned solution and establish conflict prevention measures, including the unification of security and military institutions.

The SRSG will continue to engage all stakeholders, including security actors from all over Libya, to ensure support for a peaceful resolution to the current stalemate and restore the electoral process.