Sri Lankans living in Zambia, via the Zambia Sri Lanka Friendship Association, recently donated 1150 Rabies Vaccines to the Ministry of Health, Sri Lanka. The donation was coordinated by the Honorary Consul of Sri Lanka to Zambia, Elmo Jayatileke with Mr. Ronnie Peiris while Dr. Anver Hamdani from the Ministry of Health, coordinated it from Sri Lanka.

According to the Honorary Consul, Sri Lankans in Zambia have also donated medicines valued at approximately USD 10,000 in their individual capacities.

