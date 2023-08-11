In a significant step towards enhancing bilateral ties, the Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Kenya, Kana Kananathan held a productive meeting with the Chief of the defence Forces of Kenya, General Francis Omondi Ogolla to discuss strengthening defence cooperation between the two nations resulted in both nations agreeing to a comprehensive framework of cooperation. The discussions were held at Head quarters of Chief of Defence Forces' office, underscored a shared commitment to fostering strong defence ties.

During the meeting held at the Kenyan Defence Headquarters in Nairobi, both General Ogola and High Commissioner Kananathan engaged in extensive talks aimed at fostering closer military collaboration. The discussions revolved around a range of defence-related matters, including sharing expertise in counter-terrorism strategies, maritime security, peacekeeping operations, military training programs to elevate collaboration with a special focus on the exchange of insights, particularly in the domains of counter terrorism and defence.

The Sri Lankan High Commissioner Kananathan expressed Sri Lanka’s keen interest in sharing their experiences and knowledge in dealing with asymmetrical threats, drawing from their own history of combating terrorism. He highlighted the importance of joint exercises and training programs that would facilitate the exchange of best practices and promote interoperability between the armed forces of Sri Lanka and Kenya.

General Ogolla echoed the sentiment, affirming Kenya's commitment to building strong ties with Sri Lanka in the realm of defence. He commended Sri Lanka's expertise in maritime security, given their strategic location in the Indian Ocean, and expressed enthusiasm for potential joint patrols and intelligence sharing to counter piracy and illicit activities in the region.

Both parties emphasized the significance of regional stability and security, acknowledging that close cooperation between their defence forces would contribute to a safer and more secure East African region. General Ogolla and Kananathan also discussed the possibility of collaboration in peacekeeping missions under the United Nations umbrella, further underscoring their shared commitment to global security efforts.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both the Sri Lankan High Commissioner and the Kenyan Chief of Defence Forces expressing optimism about the future of their defence partnership. Kananathan and Ogolla agreed to establish a joint working group that would outline specific areas of collaboration and chart a road map for implementing the proposed initiatives Kananathan informed Ogolla the training programs will cover a wide range of areas including counter terrorism strategies, combat riders, and fighting in built-up areas (FIBUA).

As the two countries embark on this journey towards enhanced defence cooperation, the diplomatic channels between Sri Lanka and Kenya remain open and active, poised to solidify their commitment to a more secure and stable future for their nations and the broader region.

The Sri Lankan High Commissioner Kananathan expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating that the partnership signifies a new chapter in further enhancing the strong and longstanding relationship between Sri Lanka and Kenya.

The Chief of Defence Forces of Kenya General Ogola Kenya emphasized the importance of knowledge-sharing and joint efforts to ensure the safety and security of both countries and thanked and commended the High Commissioner Kananathan for his unwavering support to strengthening the relationship between Kenya and Sri Lanka and fostering cooperation.