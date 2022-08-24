Continuing the series of engagements with concurrently accredited Diplomatic Missions to Sri Lanka from New Delhi, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India Milinda Moragoda interacted with a group of African Heads of Mission on 18 August 2022 and briefed them on the present developments in Sri Lanka. The interaction was also to increase Sri Lanka’s engagement with the states in the African continent, particularly in trade and economic spheres.

Ambassadors of Ethiopia and Mali along with the High Commissioners of Botswana and the Gambia as well as the chargés d' affaires of Algeria, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Lesotho and Malawi attended this meeting. A second group of African Heads of Mission is to be hosted at the next interactive session.

This was the fifth time that High Commissioner Moragoda interacted with concurrently accredited Heads of Mission in this manner since assuming office in New Delhi. Previously, he had interacted with a group of European Heads of Mission and a group of Latin American and Caribbean Heads of Mission on 21 June and 19 July 2022, respectively.

High Commissioner Moragoda welcomed the invited Heads of Mission and expressed his keenness in further strengthening Sri Lanka's relations with their respective countries, particularly in the trade and economic spheres. He also pledged all possible support of his Office to them in carrying out their duties.

He briefed the Heads of Mission on the current economic and political developments in Sri Lanka, in particular the plans for the stabilization and recovery of the Sri Lankan economy. A detailed discussion followed, with the Heads of Mission posing several questions to High Commissioner Moragoda. The diplomatic staff of the High Commission of Sri Lanka also attended this interactive session.