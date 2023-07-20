Sri Lanka High Commission in South Africa actively participated in the community service activities led by Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Africa Dr. Naledi Pandor at Bophelong Community Center (BCC) in Mamelodi on 18 July 2023. BCC manages six charitable entities including a hospice, an old age home, a mentally challenged home and a children’s home (orphanage).

The High Commissioner Prof. Gamini Gunawardane joined several other diplomats and spent time providing voluntary services assisting the staff of the above care units. In addition to the above, he also donated an electric heater and a stock of Ceylon Tea for use of the residents.

Nelson Mandela International Day was established by the UN General Assembly (UN Resolution A/RES/64/13) in 2009 in recognition of the former South African President’s dedication to the service of humanity in conflict resolution, race relations, promotion and protection of human rights, gender equality, rights of children and other vulnerable groups, fight against poverty and promotion of social justice. It is celebrated annually on 18 July, Mandela’s birthday.

As in previous years, the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO, the equivalent of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Sri Lanka) led the 2023 Nelson Mandela International Day events encouraging people to use at least 67 minutes of their time to support a chosen charity or serve in their local community. The 67 minutes symbolically represents the number of years the former President fought for human rights and the abolition of apartheid.

The theme of the 2023 Nelson Mandela International Day was: “The Legacy Lives on Through You: Climate, Food and Solidarity”.