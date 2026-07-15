The Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia and Head of the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), Ambassador El Hadji Ibrahima Diene, has congratulated the people and the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) on the commemoration of the 83rd anniversary of the Somali Youth League (SYL).

In his message marking Somali Youth Day commemorated annually on 15 May, Amb. Diene paid tribute to the Somali Youth League for its historic contribution to the country’s struggle for independence and nation-building.

“The Somali Youth League played a defining role in Somalia’s journey to independence, inspiring generations through its courage, patriotism and commitment to unity,” he said.

The SRCC also commended Somali youth for their continued contribution to peacebuilding, reconciliation, stability and national development, describing them as a driving force behind Somalia’s progress and future aspirations.

“Somali youth continues to demonstrate resilience, innovation and determination in advancing peace and development across the country. Their role remains crucial in shaping a peaceful, inclusive and prosperous Somalia,” Amb. Diene noted, urging the youth to continue promoting dialogue, unity and positive change as Somalia advances on its path towards lasting stability and prosperity.

He reaffirmed AUSSOM’s commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at empowering young people and strengthening their participation in governance, peace and development processes.

Somalia commemorates Somali Youth Day every year on 15 May in honour of the founding of the Somali Youth League, the country’s first political party, which played a central role in the struggle for independence during the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s.