The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mr. Leonardo Santos Simão concluded a visit to The Gambia. This visit was part of his regional familiarization tour, following his appointment as Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel.
Mr. Simão had an audience with the President of the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency Adama Barrow. He also met with the United Nations country team and the diplomatic community.
With his interlocutors, the Special Representative discussed a range of regional and national issues, including security challenges facing the Sahel and progress made in the Gambia's transitional justice process.
Mr. Simão reaffirmed the United Nations continuous support for the country's democratic reform agenda and its commitment to accompany the Government and the people of the Gambia on their path towards sustainable peace and development.