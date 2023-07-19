Pursuing his regional familiarization tour following his appointment as Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for the Sahel and West Africa (UNOWAS), Mr. Leonardo Santos Simão, concluded yesterday a two-day visit to Conakry, capital of Guinea.

During his visit, Leonardo Santos Simão had meetings with the Prime Minister, Bernard Goumou, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and African Integration, Morissanda Kouyaté. He also met with the UN country team and representatives from the diplomatic corps.

During his discussions with the transitional authorities, the Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel stressed the importance of doing everything possible to restore constitutional order, in coordination with ECOWAS and the international community, and in harmony with the Guinean people's aspirations for stability, peace, democracy and development.

While reiterating the United Nations' commitment to continue supporting Guinea during this period, the Special Representative Leonardo Santos Simão, encouraged all Guinean stakeholders to spare no effort in consolidating peace, democracy and development.