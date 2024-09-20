The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Leonardo Santos Simão, concluded yesterday a two-day visit to Benin.

During his visit, Mr. Simão was received in audience by his H.E. Patrice Talon, President of the Republic of Benin. He also met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, H.E. Olushegun Adjadji Bakari.

With his interlocutors, the Special Representative discussed various topics related to the regional and national situation. He stressed the importance for the countries of the subregion to act together to curb insecurity and instability that affect populations and their development. Mr. Simão reiterated the commitment of UNOWAS and the United Nations system to work in coordination with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and other partners to support the efforts of countries in the sub-region to strengthen peace, stability and sustainable development.

Mr. Simão also met with the former President of the Republic of Benin, H.E. Yayi Boni. Their discussion focused on issues related to peace and security in West Africa and the Sahel. He also met with the United Nations country team and the diplomatic corps.