HE Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Libya Abdoulaye Bathily, met today with HE the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the State of Libya Khalid Mohammed bin Zabin Al Dosari.
During the meeting, HE the Ambassador affirmed the State of Qatar's support for the tasks of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, in order to advance the political process, praising his efforts to resolve differences.
His Excellency also renewed Qatar's support for the Libyan political track, the relevant Security Council resolutions, and all peaceful solutions that preserve Libya's unity, stability and sovereignty, and achieve the aspirations of its brotherly people for development and prosperity.